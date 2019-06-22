Photo courtesy of City of Edgerton/Kara Banks

Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

The city of Edgerton spent less than $9,000 to demolish two buildings at the site of a future community center, Don Roberts, mayor, said during a council meeting June 13.

Roberts thanked city staff for saving the city money citing reports that neighboring Gardner had allocated $43,000 for a study to decommission a police station.

“I saw the reports in the media about how much money Gardner is spending to conduct studies on tearing down a building, and I couldn’t be happier with the work our staff is doing,” he said.

He said Edgerton spent about $600 for a lead and asbestos study on the properties.

“What happened in Gardner is not unlike what happens in other cities in Kansas and throughout the country, and I couldn’t help but notice the difference our staff is making in our community,” he said, adding that as mayor it was an especially proud moment for his staff.

“I appreciate what our staff is doing to save us money,” he said.

Last week the city tore down a building and an old “cop shop” totaling 1,600 sq.ft. The buildings were adjacent to the city’s Green space which has been designated as the site of a future $4.1 million community center.