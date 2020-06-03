Anyone over the age of 60 in Edgerton can now benefit from reduced fees. city council members recently approved lowering the fees for certain basic home improvement projects that require a permit, including basic permits for electrical, plumbing or mechanical work.
Anyone over the age of 60 will also pay less if they want to raise chickens. The annual chicken permit fee is now $25, instead of the normal $50. Council members decided to make the changes to help out our older residents. For additional information call city hall at 913.893.6231.
Edgerton seniors to benefit from reduced fees
