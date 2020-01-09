Don Roberts

Mayor of Edgerton

My wish for 2020 is that we continue to build and strengthen this wonderful place we call home.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to help some of our families who are struggling. It’s heartwarming to see the community come together and bolster their neighbors. I hope that, no matter what the future brings, Edgerton always steps up to support each other.

When it comes to the New Year, we have plenty going on right now. The city is working on several big capital improvement projects, including the 207th Grade Separation (a bridge over the BNSF crossing at Co-Op Road) and a new trail along 56 Highway, which will allow pedestrians to safely access Edgerton Elementary and Dollar General.

We’re going to be seeing increased policing in 2020 here in town. The city council approved the addition of a new power shift from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which will mean a designated deputy will patrol Edgerton streets 40 hours per week. Deputy Brad Johnson has been named our new community policing officer. Please help me welcome Deputy Johnson to Edgerton.

Watch the city’s Facebook page for an interview with him coming soon. Later this year, Edgerton will get its first truck stop at I-35 and Homestead. Developers plan to break ground this spring on a new TA Express, the first one in the whole state. Plans call for about 70 truck parking spots, a truck wash and maintenance facility, and quick-serve food on the east side of Homestead Lane just north of I-35.

Keep an eye on your mailboxes, too. The city once again is surveying residents to find out what your priorities are in the new year and for years to come.

I’m excited about this New Year and I wish you and your family health, happiness, and new opportunities in 2020.