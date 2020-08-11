Photo courtesy of Charlie Troutner
The Edgerton Community Museum, 406 E. Nelson, is currently presenting a tribute exhibit featuring the 2020 Gardner Edgerton High School graduating seniors.
The GEHS graduation this year was delayed until July 25, due to the Covid-19 virus.
The senior tribute includes photos of every graduate, news articles, congratulatory messages, photos of the senior cruise held this past June in Edgerton, and other interesting items pertaining to this year’s senior class. In addition, every 2020 GEHS graduate visiting the tribute at the museum will receive a surprise gift.
The Edgerton Community Museum is open on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 12-2 p.m. Appointments can also be made by calling the museum curator at 913-893-6270.
The museum staff cordially invite the seniors, friends and family to visit the museum and view the exhibit. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask when visiting the museum.