Mayor Donald Roberts, Edgerton mayor, and Clay Longanecker, council president, chat with someone who stopped by the food distribution held Sept. 25 at New City Church, Edgerton. Photo courtesy of the City of Edgerton

During their meeting on Sept. 24, the Edgerton City Council approved new water and wastewater rates for 2021.

“We strive to deliver high quality water and wastewater services to our residents,” said Beth Linn, city administrator. “By approving small rate increases like this, we can continue that service without laying a heavy burden on our taxpayers in the future.”

The typical Edgerton customer who uses 3,000 gallons of water per month will see their bills rise by $1.50 per month, which is less than a cup of coffee, a gallon of gas or a candy bar.

The city partners with Raftelis Financial Consultants to conduct annual rate studies. As part of their work, Raftelis recommends small yearly increases to avoid larger rate increases in the future.

During a work session in June, Raftelis shared their report with council members. The study included updating financial plans for Edgerton’s water and sewer utilities to ensure their financial health and sufficiency. The slight rate increase for 2021, which was approved during the annual budget

process, helps offset higher maintenance and operational costs.

Edgerton’s utility rates are lower than other surrounding cities in the region, including Gardner, Spring Hill and Paola. City staff regularly compares water and wastewater rates to neighboring communities as part of the annual presentation to the council.

Utility rates will change beginning Jan. 1, 2021.