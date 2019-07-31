The food pantry in Edgerton is running low on food items and has sent out an appeal for donations.

The pantry, which operates from a room at the Edgerton Methodist Church, serves an average of 30 individuals per month and, according to Cheri Magee, a volunteer, the pantry is in need of donations to continue serving needy individuals in the community.

“We serve people of all ages. We have single people, families with kids and the elderly members of our community who occasionally need some help with food,” she said.

The pantry serves individuals who live within the USD 231 district and does not require income verification or any other requirements to serve those who ask for help.

“If someone needs food, then we give them what we can,” she said.

She said the pantry has experienced a reduction in donations this last spring and is in danger of not being able to serve the needy in September.

“We have enough to cover the month of August, but we may be too low to help folks in September,” she said.

She said the pantry was in particular need of canned meats, fruits and cereals. Well wishers can also make cash donations.

People can drop off their donations at Edgerton or Gardner city halls. There’s also a donation box at the church where people can drop off foodstuff.

The pantry is run by volunteers, and the church provides the storage space but does not provide monetary support.

The pantry is open every third Saturday of the month. Edgerton Methodist Church is located at 300 E 4th St in Edgerton.