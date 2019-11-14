Snowfall has already begun for the 2019- 2020 season. Edgerton’s work crews have been training and are ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at them this winter. Anytime there are two or more inches of snow, all vehicles must be removed from the street. Edgerton will send out a Notify JoCo alert and post the information at Edgertonks.org and social media pages to alert residents. If a vehicle isn’t moved within two hours, the sheriff’s office may be notified and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense. Residents are also responsible for clearing sidewalks in front of their homes within 48 hours after a winter weather event. The city wants streets and sidewalks to be safe and accessible to everyone.
About The Author
Related Posts
Trail Ridge teams lose to Spring Hill
December 1, 2014
City authorizes Moonlight sidewalk project
July 14, 2019
JCPRD board seeks input on park name
November 2, 2018