The Edgerton City Council approved the creation of a community improvement district for the area covered by the phase 2 of the Logistics Park during a meeting May 23.

The creation of the benefit district is in line with an earlier agreement between the city and the developer of the Phase II at LPKC. It allows the city to assess five cents per square foot for all structures constructed within the district that are 50,000 sq. ft. or larger and constitute a warehouse, manufacturing or distribution facility.

LPKC Phase II is located on the south of Interstate 35 in Edgerton.

In a presentation to the council, Scott Anderson, city bond counsel, said the special assessments will be used to pay for the demolition of existing improvements. It will also pay for the design and construction of utility infrastructure improvements to accommodate upcoming industrial facilities in the district.

Anderson estimated the projects will cost $382,500.

“The special assessment shall run for a ten year term that coincides with the term of the property tax abatement for the project,” he said, adding that the development agreement also provides that the district will continue “until such time that the city and ELHC (Edgerton Land Holding Company) agree that the project is complete.”

During the same meeting, the council approved a resolution to allow ColdPoint Logistics to access $26 million of a recently approved one billion in bond money for the expansion of their facilities at the logistics park.

ColdPoint Logistics plans to construct and equip a 147,820 sq. ft. facility in addition to the existing 473,270 sq. ft. of warehouse and cold storage space.

In other business, the council named Kara Banks the marketing and communications manager. Banks recently worked at KMBZ radio and Beth Linn, city administrator, said Bank’s first tasks be to establish a communications plan with an emphasis on social media.

The city approved grants to several area civic and non profits:

– $2,000 grant to United Community Services which distributes funds to area non profits that tackle such issues as poverty, health care access and job training.

– $4,000 grant to Miami County conservation which deals with environmental and conservation efforts around Hillsdale lake watershed.

– $2,000 grant to Johnson County Health and Human Services,

– $4,000 grant to Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.

– $55,000 to Elevate Edgerton, the city’s economic development agency.