Albert Rukwaro
Special to The Gardner News
Edgerton City Mayor’s tree fund saw its largest year this past holiday season with many residents donating to help needy residents.
Don Roberts, mayor, council members at the Jan. 10 meeting that 2018 was the biggest year for donations.
Roberts said that the fund assisted 23 households with 37 adults and 67 children. Roberts also thanked Fire District #1 for aiding 42 senior households during the holiday season.
In other business:
the council appointed John Daley to the planning commission. His term expires in September 2021.
the council also reviewed the position description for a city marketing and communications manager position that is expected to be filled later in the year,
Edgerton council conducts routine business
