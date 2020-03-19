Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Mayor Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor, addressed the COVID-19 virus pandemic at March 12 City Council meeting.

The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, which is a global outbreak of disease. Pandemics happen when a new virus emerges to infect people and can spread between people sustainably, according to the CDC website.

Roberts said as it continues to escalate they ask people to minimize contact to limit the spread of the disease.

The City of Edgerton is suspending all Parks and Recreation events through the end of April. All Spring Break activities, youth and adults classes and the April 4 community Easter Egg Hunt are cancelled.

Edgerton Municipal Court is postponed until April and the annual Low Cost Animal Vaccine Clinic is postponed with the pet licensing deadline extended until July 1.

Roberts said it was important for them to use an overabundance of caution, and the plan is flexible.

Council member Josh Lewis asked what the City’s contingency plan was for worst case scenario.

Roberts said they are working with Johnson County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Beth Linn, city manager, said the city would respond the same way they have handled the flood and snow events.

Roberts said they don’t have the level of backup services as other municipalitiesm, and they will rely on themselves as they always have done.

Linn said they will encourage people to use city services through phone lines and websites without leaving home.

Roberts said they have the authority to shut down city hall but won’t for the time being.

Edgerton said encourages residents and citizens to make their own self-determinations. The city will provide communications through the website, Facebook and other channels.

Edgerton will reevaluate plans regularly and take advice from state and county health officials.

On January 31, 2020, Alex M. Azar II, health and human services secretary, declared a public health emergency (PHE) for the United States to aid the nation’s healthcare community in responding to COVID-19. On March 11, 2020 WHO publiclyexternal icon characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic.