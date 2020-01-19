Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Edgerton city council passed a resolution for the process to condemn private property for easements and right of ways as part of the 207th Grade Separation Project at their Jan. 9 meeting.

The project is near 207th and Co-Op Road. The two properties needed for right-of ways and construction easements are located on Braun Street.

The city will continue to negotiate with the private landowners. The meeting began with a 30-minute executive session, and opened up to discussion of several agenda items.

Dan Merkh, public works director, discussed the Jan. 11 winter storm.

“It is quite a challenge with the rain first,” he said. “pre-treatment can’t be done with rain. “

Merkh said the public works department was mobilizing crews.

“It’s a frustrating storm to get through,” he said. “We will hit hard, fast, and do the best we can.”

Donald Roberts, mayor, shared the results of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund.

“It was higher than last year,” he said.

The fund benefitted 74 children, 41 Adults and 50 senior citizens, he said.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund is supported through private donations.