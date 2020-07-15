The Edgerton Community Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on July 18.
Volunteers will bring food out to those in need. Everyone is asked to enter the gravel parking lot off of 4th street and wait to be directed to turn west onto Hulett. They will stop in front of the pantry going west and have their bags put directly into their car.
The Edgerton Food Pantry is available to anyone in the USD 231 school district. No income restrictions. Donations are always welcome. This month, they are looking for eggs and sausage donations.
Edgerton Community Food Pantry seeks donations
