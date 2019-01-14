Heavy snow has left Edgerton City Hall in the dark – literally.

“Power is out at city hall,” said Don Roberts, mayor. An alert was sent to area residents via the Johnson County notification network.

“We are trying to get moved to a priority list,” Roberts said. Edgerton is serviced by Kansas City Power and Light, which had over 80,000 customers out Jan. 11.

Although city hall has no phones, no lights, no internet, Roberts said he was only aware of about five Edgerton residential customers without power.

The outages is apparently caused by a downed power line across the railroad tracks, a blown transformer and fuses popped along Main St.

“People can still call in to city hall, it won’t be the same prompts, but we will get the message and return calls,” Roberts said.

The Johnson County notification said City Hall would be closed until “further notice.”

Roberts said he had no idea when KCPL would restore power.