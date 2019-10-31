Kara Banks

Getting an early start on the annual budget process, the Edgerton City

Council has approved the list of 2020-2021 Capital Improvement Projects. One of the largest projects is a grade separation project at 207th Street and Co-Op Road. The funding for the $15 million project will include about $14 million generated from Logistics Park Kansas City between 2018-2020 and a $1 million

CARS grant from Johnson County. Work on the project has already started.

Other projects for the coming year include two parks related projects: design and construction of the new Greenspace building and renovation of Glendell Acres Park. “We really think these parks projects will continue to enhance the quality of life for our residents,” said City Administrator Beth Linn. The $4.1

million Greenspace building is still in the concept stage but is on course to be completed by the summer of 2021.

Linn told council members during a recent work session that the city expects to use about $1.4 million from the public infrastructure Fund, which comes from the 9 cent per square foot fee applied to buildings at LPKC Phase I. Another $1.9 million in funding for future economic development projects will come from