Don Roberts

Edgerton mayor

Edgerton continues to drive progress in southwestern Johnson County with more companies bringing thousands of new jobs right here.

In 2019, we celebrated the opening of the new North American Distribution Center for Kubota and the opening of Hostess’ new distribution center. To continue to meet the demands of businesses choosing LPKC, NorthPoint began construction on the largest spec building in the Kansas City region. I don’t expect it’ll remain vacant for long. Our country’s insatiable appetite for convenience and home delivery only seems to be growing. Most recently, we announced that Dot’s Pretzels recently purchased an approximately 187,000 sq. ft warehouse along 191st St. They’re planning to bring manufacturing to our industrial park before the end of the year.

Edgerton also completed the city’s largest-ever street reconstruction project in a little over three months that impacted about 16 percent of our population. We ripped out the old roads and replaced them with new base and asphalt, plus added more sidewalks, new storm sewers, and new curbs and gutters. The new streets are a significant improvement over what was there previously. This size of project would not have been possible without money generated by LPKC.

We have even more projects planned for 2020. Work is underway on a grade separation along 207th Street at Co-Op Road. The plan is to create a bridge over the railroad tracks that will allow first responders uninterrupted access into town, even if the rail crossing is blocked. We know the bridge will save time when every minute counts.

Expect to see more about the Greenspace Building this year. City Council has allocated $4.1 million toward this new community gathering space. We plan to put out a request for qualifications for a design-build team in the near future. Residents have told City Staff that they want meeting rooms, a gymnasium or work-out space, and a splash pad outside. We’ll have to make some room, but this new building will be going up next to the library in Downtown Edgerton.

KDOT plans to start work this spring on new turn lanes at Highway 56 and Sunflower/199th St. That project should alleviate some of the traffic back-ups on Highway 56 whenever a train is passing. There certainly have been too many close calls for head-on traffic crashes from drivers too impatient to wait for the road to clear. We hope this project will drastically improve safety for the traveling public in that area.

We’re also looking forward to adding more walking trails between 8th Street and 1st Street along Highway 56. Safety for our citizens is our top priority here. It’s critical to keep pedestrians off the highway.

So, we’ll keep driving progress for our residents, our business partners and our region. 2020 will be an exciting year in Edgerton.