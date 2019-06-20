Photos courtesy of City of Edgerton/Kara Banks

Edgerton celebrated their 48th Frontier Days June 14-15 in downtown Edgerton.

The kids made sure to line up early for the Frontier Days parade, grabbing up as much candy as they could before heading over to play all day on the carnival rides. Grand Marshal Patrick Robinson, the vice president of development at NorthPoint, rode in an orange convertible. The fire trucks blared their sirens to the delight of many children. They were followed by the Gardner Edgerton High School band marching down Nelson Street. The Hostess truck proved very popular as they tossed out Twinkies and cupcakes. New City Church had motorcycles and a Cub Cadet racing mower for their entry. The parade entry winners were GEHS band, New City Church and the grand marshal. One family sitting along the parade route said they drove 30 minutes with their elderly father just to watch the parade.

“It’s always good to see folks come out for Frontier Days. The community spirit, that’s why we do it,” says Glyn Powers, president of the Frontier Days Committee. “We try to keep prices down to make the event fun for families.”

Children enjoyed the petting zoo from A-Z Exotic Animal Adventures from Peculiar, Mo, which featured a wide range of animals from sheep and goats to a kangaroo and a lemur. One little boy squealed with delight as a camel sniffed his hair and licked his hand.

The bands drew good sized crowds both nights. 80’s glam rock band Vixen took the main stage on June 14 after Big Skillet warmed up the audience. On June 15, impending storms almost ruined the evening entertainment. Johnny Dale Roberts opened for Kentucky Headhunters, who began a bit early to wrap up the annual festival. The show ended just before the rain started falling.

The baby contest was held June 14, shortly after the festival opened. Babies from newborn to 24 months competed for a trophy and stuffed elephant.

The winners were:

Girls

0-6 months

1) Dylan Ewbank

7-12 months

1) Hadley Gillespie

2) Annistyn Shutt

3) Kinsley Denny

13-18 months

1) Amya Douvier

2) Adleigh Cool

3) McKenna Brasher

19-24 months

1) Mariana Diaz

2) Brittin Weisel

Boys

0-6 months

1) Weston Schatzer

2) Noah Page

3) William Heck

13-18 months

1) Lincoln Collins

2) Cyrus Purkapile

19-24 months

1) Hudson Bristow