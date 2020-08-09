The Edgerton City Council is set to vote on the 2021 budget this month. Council members and staff have worked to make fiscally responsible decisions for the coming year.
“The City of Edgerton will continue to deliver high quality services to our taxpayers under this proposed budget,” said Karen Kindle, finance director. “COVID-19 has not derailed the city’s finances, so residents can continue to expect to see more progress over the next year.”
A public hearing will be held on the proposed budget before a final vote is taken during the Aug. 13 meeting at Edgerton City Hall.
Residents are welcome to comment on the budget during the hearing or by emailing [email protected] in advance.
Edgerton budget hearing set for Aug. 13
