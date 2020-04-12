Pot hole hotline provided

As we move into the spring freeze-thaw cycle, potholes may appear. If you see one, tell city hall. Pot holes can be reported by calling Edgerton City Hall at 913.893.6231 or by going to edgertonks.org and clicking on the exclamation point on the far left hand side of the screen.

Edgerton Food Pantry open

The Edgerton Community Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on April 18.

If you live in Edgerton, food can be donated by placing canned or boxed food donations on the porch by 9 a.m. April 4; someone will be by to pick them up.

Contact Sue Brown-Rutledge on FaceBook or call her or at (913) 387-7407, or call Cheri Magee (913) 893-6596.

Current needs do NOT include toiletries or paper towels.

Utility shut-offs suspended

The City of Edgerton is temporarily suspending utility shut-offs.

On March 17, 2020, Governor Laura Kelly ordered that all utility providers across the state temporarily suspend the practice of disconnecting utility service for non-payment. The directive covers all electrical, natural gas, water, telecommunications and internet providers. Executive Order 20-05 will remain in effect until May 1, 2020, or the order is rescinded or until the statewide emergency expires, whichever happens first.

All customers are urged to continue to pay their bill on-time and to call city hall if you cannot pay your bill due to hardship from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. The health and safety of Edgerton residents is the city’s top priority.

Edgerton offers several options for customers to pay their bill from the comfort of their home:

• Visit edgertonks.org and click the Pay My Bill (lowercase e on the computer screen) icon on the far left-hand side of the screen

• Download the Payment Service Network app from Apple App Store or Google Play.

• Call 877-885-7968 24/7 365 to pay immediately, schedule a payment or set up Auto-Pay.

• Call City Hall at 913-893-6231 during normal business hours to pay your bill. You can always call City Hall from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. weekdays to speak to a customer service representative.