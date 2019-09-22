Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

The Edgerton City Council approved a resolution to acquire through condemnation several private properties along state Highway 56 during a meeting Sept. 12.

The properties lie along the proposed route of a multi-use path along the highway which will provide pedestrian and bicycle access from neighborhood residences to the Dollar General store, the elementary school and other future development.

Dan Merkh, public works director, told the council that city staff had spoken with all the property owners along the corridor and negotiations for easements are ongoing.

“However, in case negotiations do not reach a conclusion that satisfies both parties, staff recommends moving forward with the condemnation process,” he said.

Merkh said the resolution would be the first step in confirming the necessity for condemnation and would authorize the preparation of survey and legal descriptions.

“In an effort to meet a tight project schedule, staff is requesting that city council approve this resolution for all easement property west of Edgerton Elementary,” he said adding that passing the resolution does not prohibit the city from continuing to negotiate with the property owners.

Merkh provided descriptions of at least properties that may go through the condemnation process which he said the city would need for a permanent water line, storm water and pedestrian easements.

The council held two executive sessions before passing the resolution 5-0.

In other business

-approved a resolution establishing fees and rates for permits, licenses and services with the city.

• the council approved a supplemental agreement with BG Consultants for construction administration and observation services for the I-35 South phase II gravity sewer improvement project.

• Approved amendments to the city’s unified code affecting signage, awnings and fencing for commercial properties