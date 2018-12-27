This year several Edgerton community groups participated with a decorated plywood “Christmas tree,” both to win a prize and raise money for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. Groups participating included New City Church youth group, City Community Development Department, City Office staff, City Public Works Department, Pattie’s Salon, Edgerton Elementary School and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. For the 2018 season, Don Roberts, mayor,said Edgerton’s program in total helped 23 households; 67 children, 37 parents or guardians and 42 senior citizens. Submitted photo

This year groups from the Edgerton community were invited to participate and decorate a 4×2 ft. Christmas tree made from plywood. The trees were $40/group and all proceeds were donated to the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund to help Edgerton families who might not otherwise have the means to enjoy the holiday season.

“Thank you to all who participated in Edgerton’s first Christmas Tree Decorating Contest,” said Donald Roberts, mayor. “ We had seven groups from the community participate including New City Church youth group, City Community Development Department, City Office staff, City Public Works Department, Pattie’s Salon, Edgerton Elementary School and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you also to everyone who attended the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and voted for their favorite tree! The City Community Development Department took first place, Edgerton Elementary School took second and Pattie’s Salon took third! In all, $430 was raised for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund.”

Each year Edgerton does a Mayor’s Christmas Tree program . To provide recipients privacy, photos are not taken.

“ Last year the program helped a total of 22 families or 85 residents of which 52 were below the age of 18,” Roberts said. The program also sponsored hams for seniors in cooperation with Fire District #1 delivered hams to 32 homes.

For the 2018 season, Roberts said Edgerton’s program helped 23 households; 67 children, 37 parents or guardians and 42 senior citizens.