Earl Raymond Cobb from Andover, Minn passed away January 19, 2020.

He was 79.He was born November 9, 1940 in Wellsville, Kan.

Survived by wife-Dee M. Cobb, son-Kevin Cobb (Connie), daughter-Pamela Ryding (Troy), 2 older sisters, grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild, & other relatives. He is preceded by son-Michael Cobb, dad-Raymond & mom-Hazel Cobb.

Earl was a U.S. Navy reservist in Jacksonville, Fla. He was a lineman, electrician, & dispatcher for NSP. He enjoyed repairing engines, camping, boating, waterskiing, hunting, fishing, cribbage, & motorcycles.

Earl had lung fibrosis & complications from pneumonia.

Private memorial events will be held for family.