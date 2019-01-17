Weather was perfect Jan. 5 for the fly in and pancake breakfast hosted by the EAA Vintage Association Ch. 16. Numerous planes flew in, and lots of pancakes were served at Gardner Municipal Airport. Members include pilots, mechanics and non-pilots. The EAA Vintage Aircraft Association (VAA) brings together people from around the world who share a common interest in the aircraft of yesteryear. Plain and simple, members are all lovers of vintage aircraft. In 2015 EAA Vintage Association had over 100 members. Their website says they are “the largest organization in the world dedicated to the preservation and restoration of vintage aircraft. Photos courtesy of EAA Vintage Association
