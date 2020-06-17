Dot’s Pretzels, LLC has selected Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton for their new manufacturing facility. The premiere pretzel brand in North America plans to begin operations later this year in the new facility that will increase Dot’s production capacity to meet the ever-increasing national demand for their signature snacks.

“Food manufacturing is an industry on the rise, and we are excited to diversify the offerings at LPKC with the addition of Dot’s Pretzels,” says James Oltman, president of ElevateEdgerton! “A big thank you to our partners at Copaken Brooks, CBRE, the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas City Area Development Council, KC SmartPort, Kansas Manufacturing Solutions, Evergy and the City of Edgerton for their hard work to make this project happen.”

“I’m happy to welcome Dot’s to Edgerton,” says Donald Roberts, mayor. “We look forward to having a great partnership for years to come.”

“We are making significant investments in our technology at the new facility to keep the company on an aggressive growth trajectory,” said Randy Johnson, CEO of Dot’s Pretzels. “Not only will we be able to produce more pretzels but do so with greater consistency and ability to expand our product lines.” Dot’s Pretzels purchased a 186,107 square-foot building at 32180 W. 191st Street, as part of a deal with Copaken-Brooks. The new facility will be the largest manufacturing plant for Dot’s Pretzels. The company is investing $15 million and creating 22 new jobs.