Dot’s Pretzels is coming to Edgerton. At a Jan. 23 meeting, the Edgerton City Council unanimously passed consent for the project in a 186,107 square foot warehouse and distribution facility.

Dot’s Pretzels is receiving the warehouse and lease agreement from the original owner, Midway Gateway Venture. Manufacturing of the pretzels is scheduled to start in September. Randy Johnson, Dot’s president, said the Edgerton warehouse will be their fourth location. The other warehouses are in North Dakota, Arizona and Lenexa.

Johnson handed out pretzel samples to council members, city staff and all others in attendance.

Donald Roberts, mayor, said they were the best pretzels in the world.

“A lot of people feel the way you do,” Johnson said. “We are excited for the opportunity ahead as we have outgrown our space. “

A public hearing was opened for industrial revenue bonds and property tax statements from Edgerton Land Holding Company VII, LLC for a 925,000 square foot warehouse and distribution facility located at 30901 West 185th Street in Logistics Park. The project is part of phase one of Logistics Park. The property tax abatement is for ten years as part of an incentives program. No one participated in the public hearing.

Jeff White, of Columbia Capital, briefly went over the cost benefit report analysis. The report shows how the project affects the city, county and school district, he said.

White said to do this right, it is necessary to calculate the marginal cost. He compared the theoretical costs and impacts of a new resident versus more residents who move in later.

“At some point, however, you run out of capacity in a small community like yours,” he said. “We don’t know when that will happen. “

White said it also wasn’t an exact science.

“We do our best to be intellectually honest,” he said.

White said the city is the largest winner. Project allocation has been $45 million.

“I hope the buildings are here for a long time, and continue to produce,” he said.

Roberts said property tax abatement to encourage community progress is a common practice.

“It has to be done to be competitive,” he said. “Otherwise, you won’t win. You just won’t.”

The city council also approved an updated city code for overweight truck hauling routes at Logistics Park that wasn’t previously included accurately in the updated city code.