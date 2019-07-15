

Dorothy Aleta Schulz, 93, Gardner, Kan passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Hospital, Overland Park, Kan.

Dorothy was born on December 17, 1925 to Cyrus Wesley and Sophia Anna (Claycamp) Denny in Jewell County, Kan. During the Depression as a child, her family lived in Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas as her father worked building fence for farmers. After graduating from high school in Fairview, Kan, Dorothy attended Baker University and Ottawa University as well as took correspondence courses to earn her teaching certificate and taught school in a one room school house for four- and one-half years. She married Russell D. Schulz in Gardner on March 14, 1948. Dorothy and Russell moved to Gardner to raise their family. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Gardner since 1947. Dorothy enjoyed raising flowers and vegetables and canning food for her family. She kept busy quilting, oil painting and solving word searches. Dorothy will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell in 2014, daughter Annalee Coldren in 1998, siblings: Erva Doolittle, Gerald Denny, Nadine Burch, Dale Denny, Dean Denny and Bobby Denny. She is survived by children: Dean (Donna) Schulz, Newton, Kan, John W. (Lori) Schulz, Olathe, Kan and Dorothy “Dolly” Schulz, Gardner. Twelve grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan (913-856-7111). Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 324 E Shawnee Street, Gardner with burial to follow at Gardner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Gardner. Condolences may be left at brucefuneralhome.com.