The holidays are a time of gifts and generosity. Individuals, families, and groups wanting to make a difference are invited to consider contributing a gift to the animals at the Ernie Miller Nature Center through a program called Holidays for the Animals.

The Ernie Miller Nature Center, located at 909 N. Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe, has ongoing needs for supplies for both the animals kept at the center and the wild animals which come to the feeders.

Donations are accepted on an ongoing basis. Please look over the following list and consider making a contribution: newspapers; brown & green duct tape; various sizes of clear critter totes/pet keepers boxes with lids; bags of reptile bedding; gift certificates to LifeTime Pets, Price Chopper, WalMart, or Petland; pinewood shavings; nonclumping cat litter; bleach; fragrancefree laundry soap; bags of safflower or black oil sunflower seeds (no seed mixes, please); suet cakes; rolls of ( inch & 3/8 inch sisal rope; and white and apple cider vinegar.

Donors who wish to be recognized will have their names listed in the nature center’s Tracks newsletter, so please take time to fill out a card at the nature center.

For more information, call the Ernie Miller Nature Center at (913) 8262800.