Donald Eugene Thompson, 64, Olathe, Kan passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Olathe. Donald was affectionately known by family and friends as Don or Shorty

Don was born in Topeka, Kan on October 29, 1954 to Jack Edward and Patsy (Hill) Thompson. He was a United States Army veteran. While in the military, he was a helicopter mechanic. Don continued traveling to forts in the United States as a helicopter mechanic for DYNCORP. Don was always the life of the party and will affectionately be remembered for his love of the Kansas City Chiefs and Coors Light. He had an uncanny ability to talk like Donald Duck and amazed others with his two-step dance moves. Don had an immense love for his family. Don will be greatly missed and his passing will leave an empty hole in the hearts of many.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Jackie Eaton, Donna Cantrell and Deniece Morton. He leaves behind twin daughters Chanelle Sheets (Zac), Richmond Hill, Ga and Christine Poole (Joel), Junction City, Kan; grandchildren: Jaxson and Emersyn Sheets and Braeden Poole; siblings: Terry Thompson (Kim), Spring Hill, Kan, Chris Thompson (Cathy), Appleton City, Mo, Scott Thompson (Sharon), Phoenix, Ariz, Rose Swearingen, McPherson, Kan and Libby Rose, Emporia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kan 66083 (913-592-2244). Memorial contributions may be made to University of Kansas Medical Center Health Systems for research or the Disabled Veterans of America. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.