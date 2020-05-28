Due to the COVID 19 national shut down, school buildings were closed and education transferred to a virtual venue. Sport events, dances and all other activities were cancelled or postponed: including graduation.

Depending on the outcome of Gov. Kelly’s phased-in statewide reopening, graduation is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 25, 2020.

Depending on federal, state and local authorities regarding rules for large gatherings, the ceremony will be either in person or virtual.

An in-person graduation ceremony will be held if allowable. As is the case every year, a decision regarding whether this event will be held indoors or outdoors will be determined based on the weather (severe storms, heat, humidity, phase-in level, etc.

In the event that a virtual ceremony is the only option, every effort will be made to ensure that it is unique and follows the format of the traditional graduation agenda.

Honors night was celebrated with a virtual program on May 13.

As the state’s reopening is phased -in, information will be updated.