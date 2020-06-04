Traditionally, retirees are honored by the USD 231 school district with a dinner in their honor; but due to COVID 19 this year is different.
This year, ten individuals from across the district, both certified and classified staff, are being recognized. Combined, the ten have an aggregate of more than 190 years of service.
The strength of this district has always been and always will be the quality of its people, Ben Boothe, director of district communications wrote in a press release. “These individuals have given the best years of their professional career servicing this community, this school district, and our children and, we all owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude.”
Those retiring are:
Rebecca Burton, 2014-2020 (6 years)
Patty Huelsman 1998-2020 (22 years)
Timothy Leseberg, 2007 -2020 (13 years)
Nancy Ludwig, 1975 – 2020 (45 years)
Nancy Rivera, 2007-2020 (13 years)
John Sedler, 2015 – 2020 (5 years)
Nancy Shockey, 1994-2019 (25 years)
Terry Thoelke, 1991 – 2019, (28 years)
Carol Watcous, 1997-2020, 23 years
Dino Wise, 2007-2019 (12 years)