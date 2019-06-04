Submitted photo

As the saying goes, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” That’s exactly what happened at the former Chemical Commodities, Inc. (CCI) Superfund site located at 320 S Blake St in Olathe, Kansas.

CCI, a chemical brokerage facility, operated at the 1.5 acre facility from 1951 to 1989. After the Environmental Protection Agency added the site to the National Priorities List (NPL) in 1994, the contaminated site was cleaned up, and, in 2012 the Olathe Pollinator Prairie opened as a walk-through educational natural habitat site.

On June 21, the Pollinator Prairie will host a free family-friendly event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the garden in conjunction with National Pollinator Week. Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Master Naturalists and Extension Master Gardeners will be on hand to help visitors of all ages learn about pollinator species.

Activities will include a Caterpillar Petting Zoo, Bat Exhibit, Caterpillar and Butterfly Exhibits, Birds of Prey Exhibit, Native Bees vs Honey Bees, Building Native Bee Houses, Bringing Nature Home, “Get Your Fingers in the Dirt”, Arts & Crafts, Coloring Books and much more.

For complete details visit johnson.k-state.edu or call the Johnson County Extension office at 913-715-7000.