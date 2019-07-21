Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Gardner is set to save thousands of dollars after the utilities department by-passed contractors and opted to go directly to the manufacturer for a project to install new blowers at the Kill Creek wastewater treatment plant.

Gonz Garcia, utilities director, told the council July 15 that all three bids received for the project were over the $243,000 budget, and staff had to investigate alternative modes of acquiring and installing the equipment.

“All three bidders had proposed the use of Inovair turbo blowers for the project. With Inovair being a local company, staff contacted the manufacturer directly,” he said, adding that the Lenexa-based company offered to sell and install the blowers to the city for $232,194 using direct purchase.

“This quote meets the city budget amount and is $77,706 less than the apparent low bidder and is $10,806 less than the budgeted amount,” he said.

Garcia said the new blowers would further save the city up to 40 percent in energy costs as they are more efficient.

He said the installation of the new blowers would save the city approximately $41,500 per year. This represents about a five year payback on investment.

Then council voted to authorize the project.

In other business, the council

• held a public hearing for the 2019-2020 budget. No residents made comments.

• accepted a recommendation by the planning commission accepting the dedication of right of way and easements on the final plat for Waverly Plaza development.

• Accepted a $90,000 KDOT pavement preservation grant agreement for the preservation of the municipal airport runway, apron and taxi lane. The city will contribute $10,000 for the project.