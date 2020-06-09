DIANA LYNNE HOLLY

Diana Lynne Holly, known to many as “Nanny”, 67 passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in Gardner, Kan.

Diana was born on April 3, 1953 in San Antonio, TX to LeRoy and Helen Louise (Jones) Trammell. Her family moved to Gardner in the 1970’s and she attended school in Gardner. She married Jerry Holly on February 18, 1984 in Olathe, Kan. Diana opened Shear Magic beauty salon in 1983 with her long-time friend Trudy Miller. Years later her sister-in-law Betty Trammell became co-owner and Diana continued to work as a beautician for more than 20 years. She was a volunteer from 1985-1989 for the Gardner Fire Department and an EMT along with her husband Jerry. Diana’s greatest source of joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and seldom missed a concert, play or game they were involved in. She also enjoyed her Bible Study group with special friends.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Debra Diane Trammell, infant sister Janet Lynne Trammell and brother Mark Allen Trammell. She is survived by her husband Jerry of the home, daughters: twins Tammy (Tim) Richards, Olathe, Kan and Pamela (Gene) Oshel, Gardner, Kan, Jody (Steve) Garey, Overland Park, Kan; siblings: Mike Trammell, Olathe, Janice Smeall, Olathe, Bruce Trammell, Polo, Mo. Grandchildren: Kellan Richards; Owen Richards; Amber Enneking (Allison); Kassie Coffman; Brendan Oshel; Macy Garey; Sophie Garey and a great granddaughter Adelaide Enneking.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Memorial Fund For Diana Holly . Condolences may be left at ww.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 (913) 856-7111.