April 3, 1939 – February 21, 2020. Diana Lee (Riley) Sharon, 80, of Olathe, Kan, went home to stroll in heaven with her late husband of 56 years, Patrick Eugene Sharon.

Diana is survived by her children: Debra Giudicessi, Olathe, Kan, Pamela Wildermuth, Los Angeles, Calif, Janet and husband Mark Perry, Platte City, Mo, Sheila and husband Russell Kauffman, Avon, Ohio and Patrick Eugene, II and wife Jeannine Sharon, Overland Park, Kan along with siblings Judy White, Mike Riley; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and numerous dear friends.

She meets in splendor those loved ones preceding her in death, husband, Patrick; parents, Alfred and Margaret Riley and granddaughter, Christina Lee Rockers. Her deep faith and courage served as inspiration to the many lives she touched as a mother, grandmother, nurse and friend. The self-proclaimed “Luckiest woman in the world” rooted her joy in the family she created and everyone she encountered.

Diana was born April 3, 1939 in Kansas City, Kan to Alfred and Margaret Riley. She was raised primarily in Edgerton, Kan. Diana was known as a charming, charismatic member of the community, twirling baton as majorette and participating in cheerleading. She maintained many of these early friendships throughout her life and greatly enjoyed the Gardner Edgerton Alumni Community. Married to the love of her life, Patrick, on April 13, 1956, where they made their home on Keeler St.; and raised their five children. Diana’s home was known as a warm and welcoming place for all. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Olathe and recently became an active member of St. Michael’s of Overland Park.

Diana believed love was the greatest gift you could give, and gave generously. Many family and friends recall days at Pat and Di’s pool as a staple of the Kansas summer. She should have bought stock in the telephone company with her many calls made and received over the years to stay connected with all she held dear. With a servant’s heart and a joyful spirit, her work at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home and within the Garden-Edgerton School District allowed her to do what she did best – connect and better the lives of others.

Diana was devoted to all family and friends. Beautiful inside and out, the twinkle in her sky-blue eyes gave way to a contagious smile; with a playful laugh that will dance in the minds of all who knew her. She had the remarkable ability to endear herself to all who were blessed by her presence; maintaining the virtues set forth in her life, she spread the grace of God through her spirit and sass. She is remembered as tough as nails, sweet as pie, the best of the best. Diana loved music, the Hallmark Channel and the arts. She cherished being with family and living life to the absolute fullest! Mom, grandma and friend will be deeply missed by all.

Visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 pm Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111 with Rosary at 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Thur., Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel, 14201 Nall Ave., Overland Park, Kan. Burial follows at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Olathe, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Overland Park. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.