The City of Edgerton is pleased to announce that Deputy Brad Johnson will soon be patrolling our streets as part of a new “power shift” agreement with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Johnson will spend 40 hours per week in residential Edgerton.

“We’re thrilled to have Deputy Johnson here and a return to more community-focused policing in Edgerton. I’m glad we’ll have a stronger law enforcement presence to focus on reducing the already low crime rate in our area,” says Donald Roberts, mayor.

“The sheriff’s office is very excited about this new opportunity with the city of Edgerton and we look forward to continued partnerships with the city. Deputy Johnson is an excellent fit for this position; this is his hometown and some of his family members continue to reside in the area,” said Calvin Hayden, sheriff.

Deputy Johnson has 15 years of service with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and has been assigned to the patrol division since 2016.

He will be introducing himself to the community over the next few weeks.

Deputy Johnson’s first day on patrol in Edgerton will be Monday, Dec. 30.