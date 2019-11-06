Coach Michael Zegers

The debate squad traveled to Olathe Northwest last weekend to take on 14 other schools in both Open and Novice divisions. Some debaters even went to judge in the novice division.

In the novice division, the team of Kyler Shultz and Opeyemi Bajowa finished with two wins and three losses, and the team of Lilly Chapman and Blaine Leon finished with three wins and two losses. Also competing were Zach Edwards and Isaac Pittman.

In the Open division the team of Jacob Riggs and Ethan Reither finished with two wins and three losses. The team of Kathryn Azwell and Emily Chapman finished the day with three wins and two losses, which gave them a seventh place finish overall. Also finishing with three wins and two losses, which gave them fourth place on the day, was the team of Kenzi Clark and Madi Walker. These three wins qualify Clark for the state tournament in Hutchinson this January. The squad heads out to DeSoto on November 9.