Michael Zegers
Oct. 12 the debate squad ventured out to Baldwin to argue worldwide weapon sales.
Finishing the day with two wins and three losses were the teams of Aidan Dove/Ryan Beane and Jackson Edwards/George Barrager.
Finishing with three wins and two losses on the day were the teams of Tyler Lance/Lily Keimig (ninth place overall), Sean Lanigan/Mara Smith (eighth place overall), Brenton Wilden/Patrick Strick (seventh place overall), and Kenzi Clark/Taylor Grasser (fifth place overall).
Debaters focus on worldwide weapon sales
