Coach Michael Zegers
This past weekend, the debate team headed out to Paola to take on 17 other schools in a Novice/JV/Open Tournament.
The team of Danny Forsyth and Sean Singer finished the day with two wins and three losses. The team of McKenzi Clark and Madi Walker finished with four wins and one loss, which was good enough for fourth place, and the team of Brenton Wilden finished with four wins and one loss, which was good enough to bring home the silver medal.
Also competing and the tournament was the teams of Jackson Edwards and Zach Edwards.
Debate team competes in Paola versus 17 schools
Coach Michael Zegers