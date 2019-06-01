There will be three open Gardner city council seats this November with the terms of Rich Melton, Todd Winters and Lee Moore coming to an end.

Similarly there will be three open seats in the Edgerton city council with the terms of Clay Longanecker, Jody Brown and Katee Smith expiring by the end of the year.

At USD 231 Board of Education, there are four candidates whose terms are expiring. Robin Strentz, Kristen Schultz, Greg Chapman and Tresa Boden

Prospective candidates, including incumbents, have until June 3 to file their paperwork with the Johnson County Elections office. There’s a $20 filing fee.

Elections in both cities are non-partisan. The possibility of a primary is dependent on number of candidates filed. The elections will be held on November 5 with the winners taking office in January 2020.

At press time, Katee Smith had filed for Edgerton City Council;

Kacy Deaton , Tory Kristen Roberts , Todd Winters and Rich Melton had filed for Gardner City Council;

Steve Owen , Rodolfo Arevalo , Andrea Hughes, Floyd D. Koder , and Tyler Graves for Spring Hill City Council;

Robin Strentz and Ementi Coary for Gardner Edgerton USD 231 position 7 member at large;

and Brent Hoffman, Spring Hill USD 230.

Information is updated daily at jocoelection.org.