David Howard Carter, 56, passed away June 11, 2019 from congestive heart failure at Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Olathe, Kan.

David was born Nov. 13, 1962 in Pueblo, Colo to James B. and Norma A. (Malone) Carter. He was a resident of Johnson County his entire adult life. David worked as a handyman for Johnson County Development Supports. He was an avid sports fan, especially following the Chiefs and Royals and both KU and K-State. David will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his sisters, Becky and husband Vern DeNoon, Gardner, Kan; Diana Carter, Iowa; his aunts: Jan and husband Gary Richardson, Gardner, Kan and Dixie Carter, Olathe, Kan; his cousin Shawn Carter, Olathe, Kan; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and inurnment 2:00 pm Sat., June 22, 2019 at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Communities in David’s name by sending a check to 14150 W. 113th St. Shawnee Mission, Kan 66215. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.