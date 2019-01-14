Dannie L Nibarger, 79, of Gardner, Kan passed away at his home Jan.11, 2019.

Dannie was born July 4, 1939 in Parsons, Kan to Theodore and Ethel (Brown) Nibarger. He grew up in Parsons, Kan. Dannie married Donna Triplett in May 1959, and they moved to Gardner in 1985 and then to Gardner Lake in 2004. Dannie was a Union Sprinkler Fitter for many years through Local #314 in the Kansas City area and with Local #669 nationally. Dannie married Lois Alexander Standridge in December 2013. After retiring from the Union, he worked with the Johnson County Road and Building crew for ten years. Dannie was a member of the Gardner Masonic Lodge and The Abdallah Shrine in Overland Park, Kan, where he was in the Tin Lizzie Unit. He enjoyed the lake life where he could golf and fish. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Donna in 2011; step daughter, Neva Clarkson; son-in-law, Don Nothnagel; and brother, Jim Nibarger. Dannie is survived by his wife Lois Nibarger of the home; daughter, Beverly Nothnagel, son Jerry Nibarger both of Gardner.; stepchildren: John and Angela Standridge of Parsons, Kan, Christina and John Pullman of Spring Hill, Kan, James and Kim Standridge of Lawrence, Kan; siblings: Ted Nibarger of Grove, Okla, Fred Nibarger of Valley Center, Kan, and twin brother Tom Nibarger of Spring Hill, Kan; Three grandchildren, eight step grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two step great- grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 am Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S Center Gardner with a burial at 3:00 pm at Oakwood Cemetery Parsons, Kan . Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thurs., Jan. 17, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home with a Masonic service at 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.