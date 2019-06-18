Curtis L. Large

Curtis L. Large, 81, of Gardner, passed away June 14, 2019.

Curtis was born Nov. 20, 1937 in Wilbur, Wash., to Onie Earl and Edith Aileen (Lakey) Large. He grew up in Wilbur, W.A. He served in the US Air Force from 1955-1959. After his service at Richard Gebaur Air Force Base in Grandview, Mo., he stayed in the area, eventually moving to Gardner. Curtis was the owner of Sewer and Water of Johnson County. He was a member of the Gardner American Legion. Curtis was a proud sponsor of The Scorpions Little League Baseball team for many seasons. He liked to fish, golf and dance. Curtis will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Curtis is survived by his children: Allan Large, Topeka, Terry Large, Olathe, Gary Large, Ottawa, Larry Large, Denver, Colo., Dr. Randy Large, Port St. Joe, Fla., Michael Richardson, Drexel, Mo., and Shellie Schwartz, Blue Springs, Mo., special companion, Sandy Wallace, Gardner, sister, Jeanetta Heppel, McKinney, Texas; many, many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and dog, “Heinz.”

Visitation was June 18, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Funeral 10 a.m., June 19, 2019 also at the funeral home. Entombment follows with military honors at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens, 23215 W. 75th St., Shawnee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.