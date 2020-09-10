Edgerton’s Public Works crews were installing new curbs and sidewalk at the corner of 1st and Nelson last week. Work on the new ADA-compliant ramps will be completed in the upcoming weeks. Due to a water main break, curbs and gutters had to be torn out to complete the repair. Photos courtesy of the City of Edgerton
