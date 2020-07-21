Submitted photo

Youth can work with professional artists, dancers, and actors as they explore the many opportunities in the cultural and creative arts during two different week-long sessions of a new art camp which were announced recently by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Physical distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this program.

The camp is called Creative and Cultural Arts Lab, is for ages five through 17. Participants will be split into smaller groups based on age. Campers can test out a new art form or continue to practice one they already know.

These camps were not listed in JCPRD’s 2020 Camp Guide. To find these programs in the online listings at JCPRD.com, browse first under youth camps and then under fine & performing arts. When using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “art labs.”

Creative and Cultural Arts Lab will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 – 7 (course ID 34627), and Aug. 10 – 14 (course ID 29449). The cost for five seven-hour sessions is $175 per person for Johnson County residents, or $192 per person for nonresidents. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a course ID search for either of the codes listed above.

