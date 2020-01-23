The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian crash that occurred in the area of 207th Street and Gardner Road in Johnson County.
On Jan. 15, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an injury accident in the area of 207th Street and Gardner Road.
A preliminary investigation shows a semi-tractor trailer was stopped in the southbound lanes of travel. The driver of the semi, identified as Richard M. Clawson, 54, of Centerville, Iowa, had exited the truck due to an unknown reason and was walking in the roadway. A four-door sedan heading northbound on Gardner Road struck Clawson as he was walking in the roadway. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but unsuccessful, and Clawson was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
This incident remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Crash kills Pedestrian
