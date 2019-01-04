

Craig Warner Stinson, 54 of Atchison, Kan passed away December 19, 2018.

Craig was born June 15, 1964 in Denver, Colo, the son of Robert W. and Patricia (Gordon)

Stinson. Craig was graduate of Olathe North High School, Pittsburg State University and Rockhurst

University. Craig married Kathy Parsons in October, 1990 in Olathe, Kan. They had two beautiful daughters. He was a business owner. Craig had a love for fishing, creating pottery and cooking.

Craig is survived by his wife Kathy, of the home; daughters, Anna Stinson, of Key West, Fla, Kelse Stinson, of Atchison, Kan, his mother Patricia Stinson, Olathe, Kan, his brother Mark Stinson (Donna) Raymore, Mo. nieces, nephews and cousins. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Stinson, and his grandparents.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 12, at 1:00 pm at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of the Heartland P.O. Box 4455 Olathe, Kan 66063, 913-706-0042. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.