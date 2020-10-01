Samantha Crabbs teacher at MDE, was selected as Great Employees Serving the District award winner. Crabbs is being recognized as a result of consistently demonstrating the ability to connect with students and always exceeding expectations as they relate to serving our student body, fellow employees, and the community at large.
“Sam is one of the district’s remote teachers. After only two days of remote learning with the students, Sam has been able to make individual connections with all families and students,” said Nicole King, assistant principal. “She took the time to personally speak with every parent during materials pick-up and answer questions with ease. The Google site she created offers an easy way to communicate announcements to families and for students to navigate to find needed links, notifications, and assignments. Sam is going to do amazing things in this role as a remote teacher
Crabbs recognized by USD 231
