Johnson County Government has provided the following resources:
A telephone hotline, 913.715.CV19 (2819), has been set up for individuals needing to speak with a medical professional. Nurses from Johnson County schools will take calls Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents can also sign up for daily emails at jocogov.org/subscribe to receive updates on new developments in the pandemic and efforts being taken to protect our community.
Continue to visit the city’s website at www.gardnerkansas.gov/gardnerCOVID-19 to learn how the city is responding to this unprecedented situation.
COVID-19 hotline set up during event
