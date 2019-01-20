Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner news

Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Rural Water District No.7 to relocate water lines along 199th Street in Gardner.

In the agreement, which the board approved during its Jan. 10 meeting, the county will spend $247,869 to relocate water line utilities for the 199th street shoulder safety and structural improvement project between Gardner Road and Homestead Lane.

199th street is a main artery connecting Gardner and Edgerton, and the stretch earmarked for the project goes through the BNSF logistics park.

“Some of the existing water mains, located through this area, are in conflict with the County’s road and ditch improvements to 199th Street,” said Alsan Soetaert, Johnson County Water 7 when reached after the meeting. “Since the old mains are in private easement, the county reimburses for their relocation.”

Soetaert said there should be relatively no impact to the existing customers, except for some momentary outages when service is transitioned over from the old water main to the new.

Also during the meeting:

– the board approved an agreement with the Kansas City Power and Light to relocate electrical utilities along Cedar Niles Road.

In the agreement, the county will spend $175,762 for the relocation of the electrical utilities on the Cedar Niles road between 207th street and 199th street.

-the board proclaimed Jan. 21 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.