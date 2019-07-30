This year the Country Hearts 4-H club did many wonderful things! Our community service events are, volunteering as bell rings for the salvation army, writing letters to honor flight veterans, Christmas caroling at the Health Care Resort Of Olathe, our members all donated one dollar to the Kansas 4-H foundation, we wrapped books to give them to students in Title I schools, and did guest readings and activities for the Salvation Army Preschool. We also did some fun club activities like a German themed club pot-luck dinner, going swimming as a club, visited Ernie Miller nature center, celebrated 4-H Sunday at St. Paul Church, sent Christmas cards to county 4-H clubs, we presented a club skit and vocal ensemble at 4-H club days, we held an exchange meeting with the Oxford Hustlers, we had a field day themed club day camp, and we are entering a float, a club banner, and a team rocket in the fair
