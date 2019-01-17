Randy Gregorcyck

Gardner Council

“Everybody can be great… because anybody can serve.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

With a bright 2019 ahead of us, I wanted to reflect on some of the 2018 successes – new businesses now provide services to our residents while new commercial sites provide employment opportunities to our community and neighbors and the addition of new homes to our local market; all generating revenue that our city can reinvest for the betterment of its citizens.

I have enjoyed my first term serving the Gardner citizens by being receptive and responsive to community requests such as stopping tractor-trailer passage in our neighborhoods, hydrant painting & dog parks, among others.

Economic development continues to be a city priority, my fellow council members and I continue to contribute to the development of the Gardner Road interchange project. This project will benefit our community for generations and likely produce a $100 million dollars of private investment capital, and provide countless benefits for our fair city. This will become home to an Olathe Health medical facility and additional service-oriented companies. Existing businesses have an opportunity to participate in a Neighborhood Revitalization Program (a 10 year County funded program) enabling existing commercial locations to reinvest their hard earned dollars in elements needed to grow their business.

Continuing to be “good neighbors” is important. As the City of Gardner continues to grow, Council should remain steadfast and actively invest time to strengthen our relationship with Edgerton, Olathe, Spring Hill and Johnson County leadership.

Gardner is a thriving community. New families are moving into town in search of a safe, small town neighborly environment, which includes numerous community oriented events – the Mayor’s Christmas lighting ceremony, Boo-bash, Festival on the Trails, Grand Slam and numerous others. I am proud to call Gardner home.

I am both thankful and excited as I enter my second year of community service, as a Councilman. I strive to be a servant leader, ensuring Gardner continues to be well-positioned in resources, thoughtful policy governance, support a sound police department with an incredible city staff, a strong economic development strategy and neighbors willing to partner with Gardner.

I am humbled by the citizen response, the path that Gardner is on, and the growth on the horizon as Gardner blazes into 2019.